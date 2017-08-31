They butchered him, I regret my husband went with kalank of a rapist: Wife

Activists of Gudiya Nayay Manch raise slogans during a protest against the police and state government at police headquarters in Shimla on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Activists of Gudiya Nayay Manch raise slogans during a protest against the police and state government at police headquarters in Shimla on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

A day after the arrest of IGP Zahur H Zaidi and seven others of Himachal Pradesh Police in connection with the custodial death of Suraj Singh (29), a Nepal national and one of the six accused in the rape and murder of a 16-year-old schoolgirl, his wife said that her husband was “framed” and “butchered” in in police custody.

“They (police) butchered him even as he repeatedly begged for his life with folded hands and tears in his eyes. He was neither a rapist, nor a killer. Police framed him in the case and killed him for no reason. My husband went with a kalank (stigma) of rape charges. It will be my biggest regret in life. Now that he is gone, who is going to believe my words that father of my two kids (daughter and a son) paid with his life as he tried to stand up for truth. Had he lied and confessed to the crime, perhaps he would have been alive,” Mamta (22) told The Indian Express.

Angry at the media for “defaming” her husband, Mamta, who is lodged at the Nari Niketan near Shimla, refused to meet reporters at first. She later agreed for an interaction, but refused to get photographed. “Tell them to go away. They defamed him even after his death by writing that he had struck a deal to take upon him the rape and murder charge. They falsely quoted me on what I never said,” Nari Niketan staff quoted her as saying before to agreed to meet mediapersons.

Later, she dismissed the police theory claiming that her husband was killed by another accused in the case, Rajender Singh. “Look I am standing before you as a widow. It’s worst thing that has happened to be me. I said it before ,and I will continue to say again and again that Raju bhai (Rajender Singh), who the police claimed as main accused in the rape and murder case, never killed my husband. It was done by the police. I have been saying this from day one. Today truth has come out. I thank the CBI for vindication of my stand. I wish the CBI brings the truth before the public, not only on the death of my husband but also what happened at Halaila to that small child (rape victim),” Mamta said.

Mamta was moved to the shelter home by Deputy Commissioner Shimla Rohan Thakur on July 21, after Suraj Singh was killed in custody on the night of July 18. At the shelter home, a dozen police personnel, including six women constables, guard her round the clock. Suraj Singh’s last rites were performed in Shimla after CBI had conducted a second postmortem.

“I don’t even know whether the person whose last rites I performed was actually my husband or someone else. I just close my eyes and pray for his soul. But I do not wish well for the policemen who are in CBI custody…Those who put me in this state and made my kids orphans are a blot on khaki….,” said Mamta.

About Raju, she added: “Raju bhai was like a brother to my husband. He used to treat me like his sister. His mother, a cancer patient, used to feed my kids when the police took them away. Today, she is along like us.”

