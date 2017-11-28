Shimla rape-and-murder case: Police held 6 suspects without proof, used third-degree torture to get confessions, says CBI

IGP Zahur Zaidi in Shimla. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) IGP Zahur Zaidi in Shimla. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

The CBI has found that six suspects in the rape-and-murder case of a 16-year-old girl in Shimla’s Kotkhai were arrested without any direct or scientific evidence and were subjected to third- degree torture to get their confessions. Out of the six suspects, one Suraj Singh had died in custody.

All the suspects, who were arrested on July 13 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), are now out on bail. The CBI has already filed a chargesheet against eight police officials, including IGP Zahur Zaidi — who headed the SIT.

The central probe agency, which is slated to submit its status report to the High Court on December 20, has indicted the SIT for wrongly implicating the six people in the case and hatching a criminal conspiracy to frame accused Rajinder Singh alias Raju for the death of Suraj Singh. A CBI report, accessed by the Indian Express, said Singh, a Nepali national, died after being subjected to severe torture.

“At a press conference in July, IGP Zahur Zaidi claimed the suspects were arrested after scientific evidence but CBI investigation has found no such proof was available in the case file. The SIT officers were focused on extracting confessions from them at any cost and used third-degree torture,” the CBI chargesheet says.

The minor girl had gone missing after school hours on July 4 from Haliala forest. Her naked body was found in the forest on July 6 and the post-mortem report confirmed rape. The incident had created a furore in the state and led to month-long protests.

The chargesheet, which runs into 600 pages, contains DNA report, SFL findings and statements of the witnesses, including that of the night guard (Dinesh Kumar) of Kotkhai police station – which was later set afire by a mob on July 19 following the custodial death. The report gives a chronology of the unsavoury events that followed after the SIT was set up under Zaidi.

The CBI’s chargesheet also has references to the narco tests of the five accused. During his narco test, Rajinder Singh, a driver-cum-orchard manager, informed that Suraj Singh was subjected to custodial torture before his death. Another accused Deepak alias Deepu revealed he was shown a service revolver by DSP Manoj Joshi to coerce him to seek his confession.

Their confessions corroborate the statement of Suraj Singh’s wife Mamta. Mamta, who visited Singh at Kotkhai police station, also informed the CBI that her husband had informed her about physical torture.

The CBI chargesheet also lays bare how Joshi, then SP (Shimla) D W Negi and IGP Zaidi tried to force the night guard not to reveal the truth behind the death of Suraj Singh. The CBI has also questioned the role of the doctors at IGMC who had conducted the postmortem and did not state facts about the injuries on Singh’s body. The CBI, in its report, has also asked the court to drop the FIR against Rajinder Singh for the murder of Suraj Singh.

