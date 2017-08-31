Shimla rape and murder case: IGP, 7 others brought to Delhi, likely to undergo narco tests

Activists of Gudiya Nayay Manch raise slogans during a protest against the police and state government at police headquarters in Shimla on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Activists of Gudiya Nayay Manch raise slogans during a protest against the police and state government at police headquarters in Shimla on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zahur H zaidi and seven other policemen arrested in connection with the custodial death of Suraj Singh, an accused in the rape and murder of a schoolgirl in Kotkhai, may be asked to undertake a narco-analysis test as part of the CBI probe in the case. They have been taken to Delhi by a special CBI team for this purpose, revealed sources.

The arrest of top police officers and six of their subordinates on Tuesday had sent shockwaves across the state’s police department. Insiders said that the CBI had planned the arrests last week, but due to verdict in the Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case, the plan was kept under wraps. However, these police officers were summoned for questioning in the interim.

Apart from a statement given by the night duty guard at the Kotkhai police station, Dinesh Kumar, the CBI is reported to have material evidence on record to dismiss the police claim that Suraj was killed by a co-accused, Raju. “When the state government had taken a decision to refer the case to the CBI after protests and violence at Theog and some other towns, why did the police team (SIT) pick-up the accused lodged at the police station for interrogation? What was their objective? It’s a question that only these policemen can answer. Therefore the need for a custodial interrogation,” said a CBI official.

The main responsibility of safe custody of the accused was upon the SHO and investigating officer, ASI Deep Chand Sharma. The CBI had also seized mobile phones of police officers, who were members of the SIT, to analyse call details. This apparently has provided some evidence about concealing of facts by the senior officers, sources said.

The CBI is slated to submit its status report to the High Court on September 6 in the sealed cover which is expected to make new revelations. The High Court has already taken affidavits of all the members of the SIT on record. If CBI findings and affidavits are contradictory to each other, then the arrested officers will face more trouble.

