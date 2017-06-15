Shimla: 10 pilgrims killed, 55 injured in bus accident

The bus was on its way to Jawalamukhi. The bus was on its way to Jawalamukhi.

At least 10 were killed and 55 others injured when a private bus carrying nearly 45 pilgrims from Amritsar on Thursday skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge near Dehra in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh.

The bus, bearing the registration number DB 02 BG 9985, was on its way to Jawalamukhi. Earlier, the pilgrims visited Chinpurni temple in Una district. The injured were referred to Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College Hospital Tanda, while others were taken to Dehra hospital. Seven of them were said to be in critical condition.

Superintendent of Police Kangra Sanjiv Gandhi said the driver of the bus failed to negotiate a curve during a steep descent. The spot is also located at an accident-prone stretch .

Most of the victims are from villagers in Amritsar district, said Gandhi State Chief secretary V C Pharka. Rescue teams, along with police and medical staff, immediately reached the spot.

