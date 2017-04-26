Shimla municipal polls: 65 Congress leaders, former councilors join BJP ahead of elections

Shimla: Congress ex-Mayor Madhu Sood and other workers with the Former chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal after joining BJP at Party office in Shimla on Wednesday. PTI Photo Shimla: Congress ex-Mayor Madhu Sood and other workers with the Former chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal after joining BJP at Party office in Shimla on Wednesday. PTI Photo

In a major jolt to the ruling Congress ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC), around 65 of its leaders, including two former councilors, on Wednesday joined the BJP along with their supporters. Former mayor Madhu Sood and former councilors Kamaljit Singh and Sanjay Sharma, Chairman of Kailash Federation, along with Brij Lal and M R Sangaurali were among those who switched their loyalties.

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti welcomed the leaders into party fold.

The elections to the city civic polls are expected to be held in the last week of May and the BJP is making all out efforts to make a mark in the polls.

Since the SMC was restored in 1986, the BJP has never been able to wrest full control of the civic body.

As per the officials, the election to SMC would be an indirect one this time, with the mayor and deputy mayor to be elected by councilors and not through direct elections.

