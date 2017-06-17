Shimla municipal corporation elections results LIVE: BJP leading with 8 seats, Congress at 3

Shimla municipal corporation election results live updates: Although sudden rain disrupted the smooth flow of voters, standing in queues earlier in the day, polling picked up again after the weather improved. Shimla municipal corporation election results live updates: Although sudden rain disrupted the smooth flow of voters, standing in queues earlier in the day, polling picked up again after the weather improved.

The results for Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, which were held on Friday, are set to be declared today. The city saw a turnout of around 58 per cent to elect a new civic body that will replace the CPM-led mayor and deputy mayor who were elected in 2012. The election of CPM had brought a two-and-a-half-decades-long reign of Congress to an end. The results will have a bearing on the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, scheduled for later this year. The BJP is looking at returning to power in the city.

There were reports of polling continuing till 5.30 pm at some booths. Shimla Deputy Commissioner Rohan Chand Thakur, who was also the returning officer, said, “Polling passed off peacefully without any untoward incident. Barring an isolated case at one booth at Tara Hall (Kaithu ward), where a voter alleged faulty functioning of the EVM, there was no other instance. Even this was resolved by local magistrate and polling resumed immediately.” All three candidates of the ward, however, have filed a complaint with the State Election Commission and Shimla DC. Thakur put the turnout at the end of the day at 57.8 per cent, which may slightly rise after the exact count of the votes polled.

12.30 pm: CPM opens tally with one win, BJP at 8, and Congress at 6.

