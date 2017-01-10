Shimla Mayor blames lack of workforce, government ban on recruitment

Passing the buck to the state government, Shimla Mayor Sanjay Chauhan said the main reason for delay in restoration of electricity in Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh was lack of workforce. “ There were 44,000 employees in HPSEB when there were 6 lakh consumers earlier. But now, only 16,000 employees are left in HPSEB to serve 21 lakh consumers. The government has put a ban on recruitment in all departments, corporations and boards. There are very few field workers left in HPSEB to meet such adversities,” he added .

He asked the government to rethink and reverse it’s decision of ban on recruitment and should start recruiting employees in HPSEB and other departments, corporations and boards to serve the state’s people. Sanjay Sood, a Shimla hotelier and President of North Zone Hoteliers Body, said there was total failure on part of municipal corporation, disaster management authorities and the state government.

“There are shameless politicians and equally shameless government officials in the state. We have no electricityand water even after 96 hours. Nobody cares for the common citizens. I wonder if Shimla is heaven or hell. Let somebody answer this,” Sood said.

“Where is our Mayor who prides himself to represent the common man? Where is our deputy mayor? Where are our MLAs? Most probably in foreign country to learn how to make Shimla a smart city. Nero plays the fiddle as Rome burns,” .Sood added .