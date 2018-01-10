Shimla rape and murder case: CBI makes no headway, cites lack of cooperation from govt

The CBI on Wednesday sought more time from the Himachal Pradesh High Court in the Kotkhai rape and murder case. (File Photo) The CBI on Wednesday sought more time from the Himachal Pradesh High Court in the Kotkhai rape and murder case. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday sought more time from the Himachal Pradesh High Court in the Kotkhai rape and murder case of a 16-year-old girl, saying it had not been able to solve the matter.

A special High Court bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sandeep Sharma, acceded to the central probe agency’s request and asked it to complete the investigation and submit a report on March 28.

CBI insiders, however said, the agency did not get enough cooperation from the state government during the investigations. Moreover, there was also no headway on a reward of Rs 10 lakh that was announced by the CBI for providing credible information resulting in the arrest of accused.

The brutal gang-rape and murder of a schoolgirl at Kotkhai in Shimla in July last year created a huge uproar in the state. The victim was returning back from school when she went missing on July 4. Two days later, police recovered her body from Halaila forests of Kotkhai.

On July 13, six people were arrested on charges of rape and murder. All of them are now out on bail. The CBI has arrested all eight members of the SIT and also former SP Shimla in connection with the custodial death case of one suspect.

