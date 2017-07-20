Shimla gangrape case: Virbhadra Singh briefs Governor Acharya Devvrat

BJP workers protest in Kotkhai and demanded justice for teenage school girl who was raped and murdered, in Shimla on Thursday. (Source: PTI photo) BJP workers protest in Kotkhai and demanded justice for teenage school girl who was raped and murdered, in Shimla on Thursday. (Source: PTI photo)

A day after Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat sought a detailed report from the government on the gangrape and murder case of a class X student in Shimla, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday briefed him about the steps taken by his administration and police in connection with the case.

The Governor has also sought details about the custodial death of one of the six accused in the case, and the subsequent mob violence in Kothkai. Industries minister Mukesh Agnihotri accompanied the Chief Minister to the Raj Bhavan.

Even as the CM’s Office described the meeting with the Governor as a courtesy call, sources said Virbhadra Singh defended the state police.

He also informed that Suraj Singh was attacked and killed by another accused, Rajender Singh alias Raju, in the police lock-up. Now, since the matter has been referred to the CBI, the police will handover the investigation to the central probe agency.

Meanwhile Virbhadra Singh, who on Wednesday had cancelled all his programmes and returned to Shimla from Mandi, has summoned his Cabinet ministers to appraise them about the situation and also take steps to counter the BJP ‘s protests.

BJP workers held protests in Shimla on Thursday, demanding the chief minister’s resignation for his failure to handle law and order in the state.

