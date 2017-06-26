Shimla: 7 killed as car plunges into deep gorge

A vehicle carrying 12 persons skidded off the road and plunged into a 200-metre deep gorge in Shimla district, killing seven members of a family and injuring five others. The accident happened in the remote area of Guma, near Chopal in Shimla district early on Monday morning when the family was returning from Chaurdhar area, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Rohan Thakur said.

Seven persons, including four women, died on the spot while five of those injured have been shifted to IGMC Shimla. “Families of the deceased have been disbursed immediate relief of Rs 50,000 each while have been given Rs 5,000 each,” Thakur said.

Recently, 47 died when a bus skidded off the mountain road and rolled down deep into a gorge in the same area.

