Shillong trafficking racket: One more arrested, 12 detentions in total so far

One more person – identified as Hussain Ali – was arrested by the police in Shillong on Tuesday evening, taking the total number of persons arrested so far in the Meghalaya sex racket and trafficking case to 12. Hussain Ali (29) was arrested from his residence at Wahkdait, a locality under Madanrting police station in Shillong in connection with the Shillong trafficking case with the police slamming Sections 3(a), 4 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against him. Shillong City SP Vivek Syiem told The Indian Express late Tuesday evening that Ali hails from village Mandia under Baghbor police station of Barpeta district.

With this, the total number of persons arrested in the Meghalaya trafficking and sex racket case has risen to 12, SP Syiem said. Those arrested earlier include Independent MLA Julius Kitbok Dorphang, Madan Bahadur Thapa, Nirdesh Jain, Elbert Kharlukhi, Kentley Tanglang, W Khongsit, Sandeep Biswa, Usha Debbarman, and three women – Mamoni Parveen, Mary Kharbamon and Monalisa Shangpliang. Police are looking for at least three more persons, including a Shillong-based professor and an Army personnel.

Of them Debbarma is a waiter in Marvelene’s Inn, a guest house owned and run by Meghalaya home minister HDR Lyngdoh’s family at Rilbong, a posh locality of Shillong. A 14-year old girl, who had run away from the clutches of a couple – Mamoni Parveen and Sandeep Biswa – on December 16 had in her FIR alleged that she was sexually assaulted in the Inn by a person after the couple had dropped her there the previous evening. Madan Bahadur Thapa, a resident of Jhalupara in Shillong has been arrested in connection the December 15 incident.

The police are also investigating the alleged role of owners of several guest houses and resorts in and around Shillong, including the one owned by home minister Lyngdoh’s family, in the trafficking and sex racket that was unearthed after the girl ran away to report the matter to the police. Home minister Lyngdoh, who has been under pressure to quit, has refused to speak on the issue.

Meanwhile, B Mishra, officer in-charge of the Madanrting police station, has been transferred out to the CID. It was from a building on the main road at Demthring, hardly 500 metres from the police station that Mamoni Parveen and her husband Sandeep Biswa were operating. Those arrested include W Khongsit, owner of the building, and another woman who is allegedly part of the racket headed by Parveen.

