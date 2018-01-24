Shillong: Journalist injured in attack by timber smugglers

A journalist was injured and his camera and mobile phone damaged when he was attacked by alleged timber smugglers in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district, police said Wednesday. Biplap Dey, a freelance journalist had gone to Athiabari area of the district, along with a driver and his friend, to investigate timber smuggling business when he was attacked and his camera and mobile phone damaged by alleged timber smugglers yesterday night, they said.

“We have been informed of the matter. We are investigating into it,” Superintendent of Police, G D Kharwanlang told PTI. The SP said action will be taken against those involved in the act and that no one will be spared.

The Shillong Press Club (SPC) has condemned the attack on the journalist and sough action against the perpetrators in the crime. In a statement here, SPC president D O Laitphlang said “the journalist was attacked by timber smugglers when the journalist captured timber smuggling activity in the area.”

The Meghalaya Electronic Media Association has also urged the authorities to take action against the groups involved in both the attack and in smuggling.

