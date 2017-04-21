Shifu Sunkriti leader Sunil Kulkarni is a druggist, rapist and runs a sex racket, states the petition

Sunil Kulkarni, founder of Shifu Sunkriti, was produced at Esplanade court on Thursday and remanded in police custody. Prashant Nadkar Sunil Kulkarni, founder of Shifu Sunkriti, was produced at Esplanade court on Thursday and remanded in police custody. Prashant Nadkar

IT WAS back in December 2016 that a city couple in their fifties began to notice changes in the behaviour of their two daughters. The elder one, now 23, had decided to pursue event management after finishing law school, and had just taken up work with a man named Sunil Kulkarni in his Andheri office. Not long after, the younger daughter left her architecture course midway.

According to a petition filed in the Bombay High Court by the couple, the younger daughter’s performance in college deteriorated after she came in contact with Kulkarni through her sister.

The elder daughter had reportedly met Kulkarni through a friend and was now managing Kulkarni’s Shifu Sunkriti Facebook page, on which several photographs and messages appeared to carry sexual undertones — mention of a meeting with a well-known sexologist, a post on women as sex objects, and more.

Even as the Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested Kulkarni early on Thursday, the two women at the centre of the controversy claim Kulkarni helps young people connect their brain and body and lead a better life. “It’s about finding our natural self, without any inhibitions or fear. This is not a cult or any sex racket,” one of the daughters said to The Indian Express over the phone.

In the petition, the distraught parents describe their worry as their daughters appeared to change. “Both daughters stayed out late on most days and lied to their parents. They started becoming violent. It was as if they were under some spell,” lawyer Varsha Bhogle who represents the parents told The Indian Express. Questioned about the nature of her job at Kulkarni’s office, the elder daughter reportedly gave vague answers. She was ‘counselling’, she would say.

The girls’ dressing changed too. According to the petition, they would also turn aggressive, a charge the daughters deny.

The elder daughter said, “At home, we did not have any freedom. We were not allowed to pursue what we liked and we were subject to physical and emotional abuse. We decided to pursue our interests and careers, which did not go down well with our parents.”

“It was our parents who were always violent towards us.”

Their father is a chartered accountant and their mother is a working professional. The parents of the two girls, who live in a luxury high-rise building near in Malad, refused to comment on the case.

The parents say they met Kulkarni and found he had the “markings of a predator”. In their petition, they say, “…his thoughts were to break the families by preying on the vulnerabilities of children (mainly girls) aged 18-25 years. His plan was to instigate and deviate the youth from their parents”.

Some research reportedly led them to conclude that Kulkarni was not a doctor or a psychiatrist, and that there were several cases, including a POCSO case, against him. The petition mentions an FIR against Kulkarni for allegedly drugging a minor girl and forcing himself on her, compelling her to have sexual contact with a boy and videographing this as material to threaten the girl with.

The petition in the high court says other cases against Kulkarni pertain to cheating and financial fraud, apart from allegedly confining his wife and four children inside a flat for eight months.

The daughters say Kulkarni was the elder sister’s employer and a friend to both.

“We spoke of our troubles at home to him. Our parents hated the idea of us having an independent life. They beat us up and even locked us inside our home for a week. Kulkarni helped us get in touch with the police. We complained of domestic violence and wrongful confinement in December, but the police did not take our case.” The parents’ lawyer said the complaint was made “under the influence of Kulkarni”, that the women were “hypnotised”.

The women said they then fled their home. “Our parents blocked our debit and credit cards. We did not have money. Kulkarni helped us with money.

We lived with him in the beginning and then moved to a Paying Guest accommodation. We are planning to take this up legally,” said one of the daughters.

The petition alleges that the women took to anti-depressants administered by Kulkarni, but the sisters allege it was their parents who forced them to take anxiety pills.

When the parents sent an NGO representative to an address where Kulkarni reportedly lived, youngsters were seen in a semi-clad state, said the petition.

“He is a rapist, sexual predator, runs a sex racket, is carrying out immoral trafficking of young girls and is living of that income, is a druggist, hypnotizes people with malafide intentions, instigates girls to make false and baseless allegations against their parents, his ultimate goal is to exploit the girls sexually, morally and economically, he is projecting himself as a qualified person without holding any valid certificate, he is harboring a forged identity and is a fraudster,”it reads.

