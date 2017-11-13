Shifted again, Ashok Khemka says ‘vested interests win’

Soon after his transfer orders, Khemka tweeted, “So much work planned. News of another transfer. Crash landing again. Vested interests win. But this is temporary. Will continue with renewed vigour and energy.” Soon after his transfer orders, Khemka tweeted, “So much work planned. News of another transfer. Crash landing again. Vested interests win. But this is temporary. Will continue with renewed vigour and energy.”

Less than three months after senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka took charge of Haryana Social Justice and Empowerment Department as Principal Secretary, the state government on Sunday transferred him again. Now, he has been appointed as Principal Secretary, Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Department. Along with Khemka, 12 other IAS officers have been either transferred or handed over additional duties.

Khemka’s transfer came about a month after he asked his then boss and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Bedi to return the official vehicle of a junior officer.

The official vehicle belonged to Ambala’s District Social Welfare Office, which was taken away from the office on September 29, 2016 reportedly for use “by the minister’s office or his camp office”. The vehicle was then returned to the Ambala officer but the minister claimed that he had nothing to do with the matter. He had said that “it was an arrangement between the officials”.

Sources said Khemka had also raised questions over the appointment of helpers and functioning of drugs de-addiction centres after he joined the Social Justice and Empowerment Department on August 25.

The 1991-batch IAS officer has faced more than 45 transfers in his career.

