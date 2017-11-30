Shift all Kashmiri detainees at Tihar to J-K jails, says Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah also asked Mehbooba to visit Tihar Jail Farooq Abdullah also asked Mehbooba to visit Tihar Jail

Amid complaints that Kashmiris detained in Tihar jail are being harassed and allegedly manhandled, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Wednesday called for all Kashmiri detainees to be shifted to jails in Jammu & Kashmir.

His comments come a day after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti spoke with Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, asking him to intervene in the matter. Abdullah said, “The Chief Minister should immediately visit Tihar Jail and ensure their safety and also initiate a process of shifting these prisoners.”

Earlier this week, a three-member panel appointed by the Delhi High Court had concluded that “unilateral aggression against unarmed prisoners” had been seen during the violence that broke out inside Tihar Jail on November 21.

The panel was formed in response to a petition filed on behalf Syed Shahid Yusuf, son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahudeen. Yusuf was arrested by the NIA last month and is lodged in Tihar jail.

Hours after the remarks of its president, the National Conference, in a statement, conveyed that it was concerned “over the safety of the detainees, especially in view of an elaborate campaign by certain news channels”.

Abdullah also added that Mufti was “morally bound” to ensure the safety and welfare of Kashmiri prisoners.

On Tuesday, a Jammu & Kashmir government spokesperson had said, “The Union Home Secretary assured the chief minister of a thorough probe into the incident and punishing of culprits for having violated the jail manual.”

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had also appealed to international human rights organisations to take note of the alleged torture of Kashmiri inmates in Tihar jail.

Both Abdullah and Mufti’s remarks came after a strike called by Separatists affected life in the Valley Monday. Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Farooq, leaders of the two Hurriyat factions, along with Yasin Malik of the JKLF, had called for the strike.

