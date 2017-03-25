Shia cleric meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath; demands committee on Shia welfare

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

Shia Personal Law Board member Maulana Yasoob Abbas on Saturday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. “We had a courtesy meeting with the Chief Minister but a delegation of the Board will soon meet him in connection with our demands,” Abbas said. The delegation will demand setting up a separate committee or commission on the lines of Sachar Committee for ensuring development and welfare of minority Shia among the Muslims, he said.

The Rajinder Sachar Committee was commissioned in 2005 by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to prepare a report on the latest social, economic and educational conditions of the Muslim community.

On being asked about his take on ‘triple talaq’, the Shia leader said the practice should be done away with.

Responding to the Ayodhya issue, Abbas said, “The Shias want that the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue should be resolved through mutual negotiations and the government should assist in this task.”

