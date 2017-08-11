‘Shia Board jumping into Ayodhya cause to misguide inquiry’

The letter marked to the chairman and CEO of Shia Waqf Board also requests an update on salary dues of the staff. (File photo) The letter marked to the chairman and CEO of Shia Waqf Board also requests an update on salary dues of the staff. (File photo)

In the wake of the Shia Central Waqf Board filing an affidavit in Supreme Court, claiming that Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was a Shia Waqf property, a member of Central Waqf Council in-charge of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand has written to the board accusing it of “deliberately jumping into the Ayodhya cause” to “dilute” proceedings for a CBI probe into the matter.

Central Waqf Council member Eijaz Abbas’s letter, says, “I, being, in-charge and senior person of waqf in UP and other state from CWC, reiterating that the mosque Babri is being well represented by UP Sunnia Waqf Board. You are unable to pay salaries of board for last dozen of months, deliberately jumping into Ayodhya cause to just dilute the ongoing CBI proceedings in the case pertaining to the board.” The letter marked to the chairman and CEO of Shia Waqf Board also requests an update on salary dues of the staff.

