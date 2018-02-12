Shia board chief slams AIMPLB, calls it a ‘terror group’ branch

“When their own member like Nadwi is saying that AIMPLB has been captured by hardliners then what more should be said? Who are hardliners? A common muslim is not a hardliner. Terrorist organisations are hardliners, who are not concerned about a common muslim and rather spoil the image of all muslims,” he said. “When their own member like Nadwi is saying that AIMPLB has been captured by hardliners then what more should be said? Who are hardliners? A common muslim is not a hardliner. Terrorist organisations are hardliners, who are not concerned about a common muslim and rather spoil the image of all muslims,” he said.

Responding to the expulsion of Salman Nadwi from All India Personal Law Board, Wasim Rizvi, chairman of Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board termed the AIMPLB “a branch of terrorist organisations” and said it was becoming a threat to the country because of its “hardliner attitude”. Rizvi told The Indian Express that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a “ban” on AIMPLB.

“Those so-called Muslims, who have the mindset of hardliners, are a threat to this country. Significant decisions regarding Muslims in India are being taken by terrorist organisations in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Muslim Personal Law Board is a branch of such terrorist organisations, which promotes the ideology of these organisations and disturbs the environment in the country,” Rizvi said in a statement.

“When their own member like Nadwi is saying that AIMPLB has been captured by hardliners then what more should be said? Who are hardliners? A common muslim is not a hardliner. Terrorist organisations are hardliners, who are not concerned about a common muslim and rather spoil the image of all muslims,” he said. “The Board does not accept law of the country, it does not accept the decisions taken by the courts of this country. They did not support Triple Talaq and instead (support) Zakir Naik, who was declared absconder. I strongly believe that they are governed by the policies, which are made in countries like Pakistan or Saudi Arab rather than those in India,” he added.

Rizvi said that Nadwi was supportive of the Shia Waqf Board suggestion that a mandir could be built at Ayodhya, while the Masjid can be built at some distance away. Muslim cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, an executive member of AIMPLB, told The Indian Express, “We do not heed statements by a person like Wasim Rizvi.” On the expulsion of Nadwi, Rashid said, “Clarification was sought from Nadwi, who took a different stand on issues than that of the board. Action was taken after he said that he stands by his stand.”

