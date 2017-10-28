Sherin Mathews death: Sushma Swaraj urges Maneka Gandhi for investigation

Sherin went missing on October 7 and her body was found on Sunday. Sherin went missing on October 7 and her body was found on Sunday.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has requested Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi to probe into the adoption process of three-year-old Sherin Mathews, whose body was found in a culvert in suburban Dallas in the US. Sherin went missing on October 7 and her body was found on Sunday.

Her father Wesley Mathews, 37, was re-arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree felony injury to a child due to conflicting statements given to police. He was earlier arrested for suspected child endangerment for the treatment of his daughter but was released on bond.

Read | Adopted Indian girl missing in US: Body found ‘most likely’ hers, woman who raised kid still hopes

“After Baby Saraswati @ Sherin Mathews’s case, have requested Minister for Women and Child Development for a thorough investigation into the adoption process,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Friday. She said the probe should be taken to a logical conclusion and henceforth all passports for adopted children will be issued only after approval from the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App