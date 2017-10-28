#CoalBuryingGoa
Sherin Mathews death: Sushma Swaraj urges Maneka Gandhi for investigation

Sherin went missing on October 7 and her body was found on Sunday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:October 28, 2017 4:55 am
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has requested Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi to probe into the adoption process of three-year-old Sherin Mathews, whose body was found in a culvert in suburban Dallas in the US. Sherin went missing on October 7 and her body was found on Sunday.

Her father Wesley Mathews, 37, was re-arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree felony injury to a child due to conflicting statements given to police. He was earlier arrested for suspected child endangerment for the treatment of his daughter but was released on bond.

“After Baby Saraswati @ Sherin Mathews’s case, have requested Minister for Women and Child Development for a thorough investigation into the adoption process,” External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted on Friday. She said the probe should be taken to a logical conclusion and henceforth all passports for adopted children will be issued only after approval from the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

