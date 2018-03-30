Shelters for children: HC says govt should look at developing model plan for supervision of homes

Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files) Bombay High Court (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar/Files)

The Bombay High Court has said Maharashtra government should look at developing a model plan for governance and supervision of shelter homes for children in the state. The court also said the government could consult social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham for supply of sanitary pads for girls staying in these homes.

A division bench of Justice N H Patil and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by city resident Sangeeta Punekar raising the issue of poor condition of a children’s shelter in Mankhurd.

The court said, prima facie, the Mankhurd shelter’s condition was not up to the mark. “There is need for constant governance, supervision and special care so as to maintain the condition of the shelter home. It is time the government comes up with a model plan, which can then be emulated in all other shelter homes in the state,” Justice Patil said in an order on March 27.

The bench said the staff vacancy at the shelters needed to be filled up immediately, the existing staff should be paid salaries on time and CCTVs should be in working condition and maintained regularly. “The issue of supply of medicines and sanitary napkins can be resolved within a day. There are so many NGOs working towards this. Why can’t the state government contact these NGOs?” Justice Patil asked.

The court also said the government could consult Muruganantham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine. Government pleader Purnima Kantharia assured the court that the government was looking into the issue seriously. The bench has posted the petition for hearing on April 20 and asked the government to file a compliance report by then.

