Shelling in 2 LoC sectors by Pakistan

Less than three hours after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of armed terrorists from across the Line of Control in the Poonch sector, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and automatic and small arms fire at various places in Krishna Ghati and Nowshera sectors on Monday.

Defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Manish Mehta here said the “alert soldiers deployed along the LoC in Poonch noticed suspicious movement of a group around 3.30 am. On being fired by troops, the group returned the fire and ran back across the LoC.” Later, a combing operation led to the recovery of eight rucksacks, combat jackets, a grenade launcher, binoculars, seven shawls, medicines, seven packets of ready-to-eat meals, one mobile phone, cells and clothing.

Less than three hours later, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire on the Indian side in the Krishna Ghati sector around 6.20 a m. Shelling and small arms firing was also reported in the Nowshera sector at 8.45 am.The firing lasted for two to three hours. The Indian troops “retaliated strongly and effectively’’ at all places, said Lt Colonel Mehta.

