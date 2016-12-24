Sheila Dikshit’s name figures in Sahara list tweeted by Congress

Money given to Delhi CM in September 2013 according to Sahara list tweeted by Congress Money given to Delhi CM in September 2013 according to Sahara list tweeted by Congress

Days after Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking Rs 40 crore in kickbacks from Sahara as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, on Friday his party inadvertently also showed its Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial candidate Sheila Dikshit as a recipient of Rs 1 crore as the Delhi CM.

The list of entries, based on which Gandhi had accused Modi of accepting the bribes, was posted on Twitter by the party on Friday.

However, what the overzealous partymen apparently missed was the name of Dixit, who along with Modi and several other chief ministers, featured as the recepient of money from the Sahara group in the list.

The record showed that Rs 1 crore in cash was was given to the Delhi Chief Minister on September 23, 2013 in Delhi. Dikshit was the CM of Delhi until December 2013.

The entries also stated that Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh chief ministers were also paid by the company.

According to the record, on September 29 and October 1, 2013, Rs 5 crore each was given to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister in Bhopal. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister then.

It is also stated that on October 1, 2013, Rs 4-crore cash was given to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister in Delhi. Raman Singh was the Chief Minister of the state then.

According to the list, cash worth 15 crore was given to one Arun Jain of “BJP office” in three instalments in February 2014.

It further stated that Shaina NC of the BJP was given Rs 5 crore in four instalments — thrice in September 2013 and once in January next year.

Rolling out dates when Modi allegedly received money from the Sahara Group (Rs 5 crore seven times and Rs 2.5 crore twice), Gandhi had said: “The Income-Tax Department has this record from the Sahara Group’s diary for the last two-and-a-half years and has recommended an inquiry.

According to Gandhi, the kickbacks became known after an Income-Tax Department raid on November 22, 2014 on the Sahara group, when their records were seized, he said.

“These are all in records of the Income Tax Department,” Gandhi said.