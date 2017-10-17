Delhi has ‘some of most efficient’ bureaucrats: Sheila Dikshit to Arvind Kejriwal

Sheila Dikshit and Delhi CM Avind Kejriwal. Sheila Dikshit and Delhi CM Avind Kejriwal.

Former chief minister Sheila Dikshit said on Tuesday that Delhi has “some of the most efficient” bureaucrats, a day after her successor Arvind Kejriwal claimed that 90 per cent of the IAS officers do not work. The three-time chief minister said Delhi’s officers helped her in achieving her goal of transforming the city. “Kejriwalji, Delhi has some of the most efficient bureaucrats. They helped me tirelessly in achieving my goal of transforming Delhi,” Dikshit tweeted.

Dikshit was the chief minister of Delhi for 15 years from 1998 to 2013, heading the Congress government in the national capital. At an event yesterday, Kejriwal had alleged that ninety per cent of the IAS officers “do not work” and said at times he feels development was “stuck up at the secretariat”.

The Delhi chief minister had also alleged that the IAS officers “obstructed files” of development works. The AAP government and the bureaucracy, which comes under the Lt Governor, have been at loggerheads on several issues. In December 2015, Delhi government bureaucrats had gone on mass leave to protest the suspension of two Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Civil Service (DANICS) cadre officers.

In May 2015, Kejriwal had accused the then acting Chief Secretary Shakuntala Gamlin of “favouring” power companies and claimed that she wanted to “trick the government into signing documents which would give Rs 11,000 crore to these firms”.

Earlier this month, the government had issued an order to lock the office of a senior IAS officer after he had issued directives notifying the appointment of the then power secretary Gamlin as the acting chief secretary.

