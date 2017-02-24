Rahul Gandhi still not mature, please give him time: Sheila Dikshit

Sheila Dikshit at her Delhi home. Express archive photo Sheila Dikshit at her Delhi home. Express archive photo

Fielding a question on why the Congress has been decimated in several states despite aggressive campaign by party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has said that Rahul was still not mature and should be given (more) time”.

In an interview to The Times of India, Dikshit, while underlining that Congress is undergoing a “generational change” and that political language too has changed over the past few years, said: “You see, we are going through change. It is both a generational change and a change in politics from what it was till a few years back. The political language has changed quite a lot. For instance, you would not expect the PM to say what he said about former PM Manmohan Singh. In this change of approach, link, language and relationships, Congress is adjusting itself. And please remember Rahul is still not mature, his age does not allow him to be mature. He is what… in his forties. Please give him time. Having said all this, Congress believes in development of the weak and marginalised. Rahul is the only one who has spoken about farmers.”

Defending Rahul further, Dikshit said she believed he has come a long way. “He is not yet prime minister because that opportunity will come later but he is doing things. He is attending meetings and he is one person who is known to speak his mind. I feel it is good that he is natural but if some feel that it is not so then one develops it on the way,” she added.

Rahul Gandhi is campaigning aggressively in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh these days, where the party has stitched an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party. The 79-year old leader Dikshit, who was earlier announced as the chief minister face of Congress in the state, withdrew her name after both the parties formed an alliance in the state. After withdrawing her name as CM candidate, the three-time Delhi chief minister said she was ready to campaign hard for Congress.

Dixit also told TOI that the SP-Congress alliance has been welcomed and that Rahul and UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav campaigning together has had a positive impact.

