Sheila Dikshit said what people already knew: BJP on Rahul Gandhi comment

Congress leader Sheila Dikshit and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Congress leader Sheila Dikshit and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

BJP today mocked Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi after Sheila Dikshit’s reported remark that he was “still not mature”, saying the former Delhi chief minister has said what people had already known and thanked her for acknowledging it. “It was delayed, but at least the acknowledgement has come. It was already known to the people of the country. I thank Sheilaji for finally acknowledging the truth,” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told a press conference.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Veteran Congress leader Dikshit was quoted in a newspaper interview as having said “Rahul is still not mature as he is still in his forties and should be given more time”.

Pradhan also hit back at Congress General Secretary Digvijay Singh over his “donkey” barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said it reflected Singh’s feudal mindset as people like him were unwilling to accept Modi’s success as he came from a humble background.

Singh had mockingly said in a tweet that “Modi was right as he was indeed working like a donkey”.

Modi had recently told an election rally that he was working hard for the country and “takes inspiration from donkeys and takes it with full pride”, in response to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s “donkeys of Gujarat” comment.