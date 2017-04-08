Sheikh Hasina accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will hold talks with PM Modi

Bangladesh Prime Minister Shekh Hasina inspects a Guard of Honor during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday (PTI Photo by Atul Yadav) Bangladesh Prime Minister Shekh Hasina inspects a Guard of Honor during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday (PTI Photo by Atul Yadav)

Ahead of her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. She also paid respects to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. This is her third visit to India in three years. Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, will be discussing bilateral relations with PM Modi later in the day.

The two South Asian leaders are expected to discuss framework on civil nuclear energy agreement which will provide for extensive cooperation in the sector, including setting up of nuclear reactors in Bangladesh by India. India is also expected to announce a line of credit of $500 million to Bangladesh for military supplies.

The two sides are likely to sign at least 25 pacts in key sectors. India and Bangladesh may also call for setting up of trade facilitation huts along the Northeast borders. However, Teesta water sharing issue is likely to be dropped. Officials in New Delhi had earlier said, “It will be a visit without water.” The Bangladesh prime minister will also be visiting Ajmer on Sunday and meet Indian business leaders the following day.

Hasina also met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj shortly after she landed on Friday. Breaking protocols, PM Modi had reached the Palam technical air force base to personally receive the Bangladesh PM. Usually, it is a minister of state or a senior official of the External Affairs Ministry who receives foreign dignitaries visiting India.

PM Modi and Hasina will also be attending ‘Sommanona Ceremony’ in Saturday evening to honour Indian martyrs who lost their lives during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

(With ANI inputs)

