Sheikh, 65, uses videos of luxurious life in Gulf to lure 16-year-old to marry him

Omani Sheikh M Ahmad to lure the 16-year-old girl. (Source: ANI) Omani Sheikh M Ahmad to lure the 16-year-old girl. (Source: ANI)

Videos of the Burj Khalifa hotel and glitzy shopping malls in Muscat and Dubai, and luxurious life in villas owned by him were used by the 65-year-old Omani Sheikh M Ahmad to lure the 16-year-old girl from Falaknuma to ‘marry’ him. Her paternal aunt Ghousia Begum and her husband Sikander Shaikh also showed her similar videos to convince her to ‘marry’ the sheikh for a luxurious life but did not tell her that they were actually selling her for Rs 5 lakhs. Officials at Falaknuma police station are trying to establish contact with the 16-year-old girl who called her mother recently and pleaded to be rescued from the clutches of the sheikh who was allegedly mistreating her.

Additional Inspector of Falaknuma Police Station T Murali Krishna said that until the kazi who performed the marriage is arrested they will not know when and where the marriage took place. “The marriage happened sometime during Ramzan but we do not know the exact date. The girl’s mother is also not sure. The girl’s uncle is absconding while her aunt is in Muscat,” Krishna said.

As officials tried to put together the pieces, it has come out that living in abject poverty, the girl and her younger brother were largely dependent on their father’s sister Ghousia Begum. Their father Saiyed Afsar works as a dailywager at a function hall and spends most of his money on liquor, while their mother Saiyeedunissa stayed at home. The girl used to attend a government school located opposite Ghousia Begum’s house and she and her brother spent much of their time at the aunt’s house, even staying there for weeks together.

In May, Ghousia told Saiyeedunissa about a marriage proposal from a rich Omani sheikh for her daughter but she immediately rejected it saying her daughter was only 16 and she did not want to marry her abroad and to an old man. However, the girl was secretly married to the sheikh at a lodge in Chandrayangutta area, during Ramzaan when the girl had gone to stay with her aunt.

After spending four days with her, the sheikh dropped her back at Ghousia’s house asking them to arrange for a passport. He went back to Muscat from where he sent a visa for the girl. “Sikander and Ghousia contacted an agent who arranged for Aadhar card and passport for the girl. In July Ghousia and the girl flew to Muscat and went to the sheikh’s house where they are living,” an official said. Officials are also trying to find out the relationship between Ghousia and the sheikh because she is also living with him in the same house. The girl’s mother Saiyedunnisa says that she and her husband only came to know of their daughter’s marriage after she called from Muscat and pleaded to be rescued last week.

“When they confronted Sikander, he said their daughter was living happily in Muscat, and gifted a used two-wheeler and an air cooler to Saiyed Afsar, and a mobile phone to Saiyedunissa. It was only after she got the mobile phone she could establish contact with her daughter who pleaded to be rescued,” leader of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) Amjedullah Khan, who helped the woman lodge the police complaint said. When the girl’s mother directly spoke with the sheikh he told her that he had paid Rs 5 lakhs to Ghousia and Sikander and that he would release her only if the money is returned. Police is looking for Sikander and an agent named Mohammed Haji who are both absconding.

