Shehla Masood murder: ‘She was shot dead in front of her house…I was so relaxed’

Intimate scenes caught on CCTV, diary entries revealing murder convict Zahida Parvez’s obsession with BJP leader Dhruvnarayan Singh, are details that the CBI used to bear out that 2011 Shehla Masood murder was a crime of passion. Shehla, an event-manager-turned-RTI activist, was killed outside her house in Koh-e-fiza locality of Bhopal on August 16, 2011. Recently, a special CBI Court in Indore sentenced Zahida (40), an interior designer, to life along with her friend, Saba Farooqui (36), Saquib Ali alias “Danger” (42), and Tabish Khan (31), for killing Shehla.

According to the CBI, Zahida shared a close relationship with former BJP MLA Dhruvnarayan Singh and was jealous of Masood’s growing ties with him. But the only time Shehla (38), and Zahida, spoke was for 30 seconds on July 27, 2011, the day after the BJP MLA’s birthday. While giving a clean chit to Singh, the CBI in a separate probe report had noted that the former legislator may have had “inappropriate relations’’ with several women, but was not in touch with the accused before or after the murder.

The central agency also got Zahida’s diaries checked by experts who confirmed it was her handwriting and made a DVD based using CCTV recordings from Zahida’s M P Nagar office, and hard disk, pen drive and mobile phones seized from there. “The intimate scenes are of sensitive nature,’’ it said, adding that other than this there was no evidence to link Singh to the murder.

An entry in Zahida’s diary on the day of the murder, read: “She was shot dead in front of her house. I was very depressed since early morning. All of sudden Ali (Saquib) called up: ‘Mubarak ho saheb, we did it in front of her house’. I returned home for saying my prayers. I was so relaxed..went to masjid. So many missed calls on my mobile.’’

In an earlier entry, Zahida noted that while the BJP leader, whom she addressed as Dhruv, did not call her on the day of his birthday (July 26), and she found on July 27 evening that he was at Shehla’s home. “Maine around 7.45 pm ko Dhruv ko phone lagakar uski aisi taisi kar di thee, khub roi mai. Dusre number se maine ‘Shella’ ko bhi phone kiya tha. Just for 30-seconds, I talked with her. (I called up Dhruv around 7.45 pm and gave him a piece of my mind. I cried a lot. I called Shehla from another number, but spoke for only 30 seconds)’’

In one of the four entries between February and April 2010, she wrote: “Mujhe ye cheez mar dal rahi hi ki uske Shehla..M (another woman)..sabhee se ab tak relations hein…(It’s killing me to know that he was having an affair with Shehla and other women simultaneously.) The diary also mentioned how she made her employees spy on the legislator, herself tried to trail him, and even tried to access his call detail records.

Prosecution said that Zahida gave a Rs 3 lakh as “supari” to Saquib, a local goon with several cases against him, to eliminate Shehla. He hired one Irfan and Tabish, both residents of Kanpur, to kill her. It added that while agreeing to commit the murder, Irfan did not gather the courage to pull the trigger but had driven Tabish to the spot. Irfan became an approver and was pardoned.