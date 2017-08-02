Sheena Bora murder: Shyamvar Rai identifies accused in court

ACCUSED-TURNED-approver Shyamvar Rai Tuesday identified the three accused in the Sheena Bora case in court. Rai had earlier told the court that he along with former employer Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna had killed Bora on April 24, 2012. The CBI, through special public prosecutor Kavita Patil, completed the examination of Rai. Once defence cross-examines Rai and the court concludes that he has complied with the condition of full disclosure as a witness, he is likely to be released.

Rai had last week given the court details of the conspiracy hatched allegedly by Indrani to kill her children Sheena and Mikhail. He had told the court that he along with Indrani and Khanna kidnapped Sheena from Bandra, killed her by strangulation and the next day burned her body in a village near Khopoli.

On Tuesday, Rai stated that a day after the murder, he resumed duty at Marlow building, the Worli residence of the Mukerjeas. He told the court that he had seen Rahul, Peter’s son from his previous marriage, at the building. “I saw Peter saab and Rahul talking on the terrace,” Rai told the court. Rahul and Sheena were in a relationship and after Sheena’s disappearance, he had been trying to trace her.

Rai said that a few days later, Indrani’s secretary, Kajal Sharma, had told him to deliver a letter to an address in Andheri on the instructions of Indrani.

Rai said he was told by Indrani to find another job as she was going to abroad for a while. He told the court that Indrani had also asked him to dispose of a parcel. “When I opened it, I saw a katta (country-made gun) and a few cartridges in it. I was terrified and attempted to throw it twice. Once I gathered courage and went to dispose it. I saw a police van and was frightened. So, I began running but the policemen stopped me and found the gun on me,” Rai told the court.

Rai identified a big suitcase allegedly bought by Indrani. The bag was used to carry Sheena’s body and was allegedly burnt. After the accused dropped the idea of killing Mikhail, the second bag was kept in the garage and eventually given by Rai to another employee of the Mukerjeas. The CBI claims to have recovered it from the employee.

Rai was asked by the prosecutor if he could identify the accused. Rai looked around the courtroom before stopping his gaze at the other end of the courtroom. “Woh Indrani madam hai, unke baju mey Sanjeev Khanna aur woh Peter saab,” he told the court.

Rai gets protection

CBI counsel Bharat Badami filed an application before the court, which gave directions to the superintendent of Thane jail. “It appears that life and safety of Rai is in danger. The superintendent of Thane jail is directed to give utmost safety and cover to the above undertrial prisoner. Even during the transit from jail to court on a date of hearing, (he should be brought) with proper escort,” the court said.

