Sheena Bora murder: Rai’s deposition over

In the Sheena Bora murder case, the cross-examination of accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai was completed before the special CBI court. Rai, who began deposing in July, has been in the witness box, facing lawyers of the three accused —Indrani Mukerjea, Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea.

On Tuesday, Shrikant Shivade, defence advocate for Peter, questioned Rai on the routes he had taken the day he went to allegedly conduct a recce for a place to dispose of the body of Sheena Bora, a day before she was murdered on April 24, 2012. Rai was also asked about the alleged phone call between Peter and Indrani made from the spot.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App