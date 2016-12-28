Sheena Bora Murder: Out of prison for a day, Indrani Mukerjea performs her father’s last rites

Indrani Mukerjea arrives to perform the last rites of her father in Mulund Tuesday. Deepak Joshi Indrani Mukerjea arrives to perform the last rites of her father in Mulund Tuesday. Deepak Joshi

OVER 15 months after she was lodged at the Byculla women’s jail, Indrani Mukerjea was released for a day to perform the last rites of her father, Upendra Bora. The Guwahati-based octogenarian passed away on December 15. On Tuesday, Indrani came out of prison around 7.35 am under a heavy security cover, comprising CBI officials and Local Arms Unit guards.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Indrani had sought permission to be released for two weeks after she was informed of her father’s death last week. The CBI objected to the plea, stating that the rituals could be conducted within the prison premises. Indrani’s son Mikhail, who lives in Guwahati and was taking care of Bora, had also objected to Indrani getting permission to visit his home.

Special Judge H S Mahajan then permitted Indrani to be released for a day, directing her to stay within the limits of Mumbai to complete the rites.

Indrani’s first stop was the Brahman Seva Samiti’s hall in the eastern suburb of Mulund. There, Indrani was explained the rituals to be performed on the 13th day of a person’s death to observe ‘shraadh’. She performed a puja and fed priests at the hall after changing into white clothes. Around 4 pm, Indrani completed the rituals and left the hall for a temple in the nearby area. “She was brought back to prison by 6.35 pm as per the court’s order,” said an official. The official said no relatives accompanied Indrani during the rituals.

In her plea, Indrani had said she was the only child of her parents and their deaths had caused her immense loss. While the court had allowed her to visit her Worli home in Marlow apartments, the one-day visit outside prison did not include a stop there.