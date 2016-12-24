Sheena Bora murder: None of the charges against Indrani Mukerjea can be proved, says lawyer

Indrani Mukerjea. Express Indrani Mukerjea. Express

A SPECIAL court Friday began hearing arguments against framing of charges against Indrani Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case. Advocate Sudeep Pasbola, representing Indrani, argued that none of the charges proposed to be invoked against Indrani could be substantially proved, and some could not be applied at all.

The CBI had last week argued for charges against Indrani and the other accused — former husband Sanjeev Khanna and husband Peter Mukerjea. Pasbola argued that among the charges against Indrani, the CBI had no evidence to prove sections 307 (attempt to murder), 420 (cheating) and sections 471 and 468 (related to forgery). “As far as section 307 is concerned, I presume the charge is proposed as the CBI is accusing me (Indrani) of killing Mikhail. You cannot charge an accused without giving any day or time of the accusations. Attempt to murder requires act. Only an apprehension of murder cannot be used to charge an accused under the section,” Pasbola argued.

The CBI has alleged that along with her daughter Sheena, Indrani had also wanted to kill son Mikhail in April 2012. The chargesheet claims that on the day Sheena was murdered, Mikhail, staying at Indrani’s Worli home, was given a spiked drink.

Pasbola argued that the CBI had submitted that Indrani sent a resignation letter to the company Sheena worked for, and another to her landlord to terminate the licence of stay in his flat. The probe agency argued that Indrani should hence be booked for cheating and forgery. Pasbola, however, told the special court that since no wrongful loss was caused to the employer or the landlord, charges of cheating and forgery could not be invoked.

The arguments will continue next week.