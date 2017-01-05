Sheena Bora murder: Court likely to frame charges against accused on January 17

Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea. Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea.

The special CBI court hearing the Sheena Bora murder case will pass an order on framing of charges against the accused on January 17. The court is also likely to frame charges against the accused on the same day, beginning the trial. On Wednesday, accused Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea argued against the charges proposed by the CBI.

The murder which occurred on April 24, 2012, came to light in 2015 with the arrest of Shyamvar Rai, the driver of Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the case. The Khar police station arrested Rai for possessing a firearm and claimed that he revealed details of the murder of Indrani’s daughter Sheena Bora after his arrest. The police then booked Mukerjea along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna as well as Rai. The CBI, which took over the case from Khar police, also arrested Indrani’s husband Peter. Rai has since turned an approver in the case.

The CBI has booked the accused on charges including murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence. Other charges include attempt to murder as the CBI claims Bora’s younger brother Mikhail was also going to be killed by the accused.

On Wednesday, advocate Mihir Gheewala, representing Peter, argued before the court that there was no material made out to charge him. He said that while he would not want to reveal all his cards about his defence on the main charges in the case, other sections including attempt to murder, forgery and cheating could not be charged against Peter. “The CBI argues that he (Peter) was part of the murder conspiracy. Unless it is shown that there is a meeting of minds and agreement for commission of the second crime, the attempt to murder charge cannot be made against him,” Gheewala argued.

He also said that the CBI has not been able to show any motive for Peter to be a part of the conspiracy to murder Indrani’s son, Mikhail. Gheewala further said that the CBI has been pursuing the case with an agenda where truth has taken the backseat.

Advocate Niranjan Mundergi, appearing for Khanna, also argued that he did not want to make any submissions on charges of murder. “The entire investigation is about my (Khanna’s) involvement in the first part of the conspiracy. It is not their case that I was involved in concealing Sheena’s death,” he argued.

Special Judge HS Mahajan will be passing an order on which charges can be applied against the accused in the case. After this, the court will frame charges by asking each of the accused whether they would plead guilty to the offences.