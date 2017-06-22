Sheena Bora murder: CBI court adjourns matter till July 4

Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea. (File Photo) Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea. (File Photo)

The Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Thursday adjourned the hearing in the Sheena Bora murder case till July 4. Earlier on June 12, the CBI informed a Special Court that it is considering challenging the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court which held one statement inadmissible in the case. In March this year, the CBI court deferred the trial after the defence protested over the non-appearance of approver and first witness Shyamvar Rai, who was Indrani Mukerjea’s former driver.

In January, the special CBI court had charged Indrani, her husband Peter Mukerjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna with murder and criminal conspiracy in connection with this case.

The murder, which took place on April 24, 2012, came to light in 2015 with the arrest of Rai, who later turned approver for the CBI.

Indrani, Khanna and Rai have been accused of strangling 24-year-old Sheena – Indrani’s daughter from a previous relationship-on April 24, 2012. Her burnt body was dumped in a bag in the forests in Raigad district near Mumbai.

The trio was arrested in August 2015, while Peter was arrested later in November 19 that year.

