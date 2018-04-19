Sheena Bora murder case: Third witness tells court Indrani made her forge Sheena’s signature

Sharma told the court that in May 2012, Indrani was in London from where she had emailed resignation letters of Sheena. (File) Sharma told the court that in May 2012, Indrani was in London from where she had emailed resignation letters of Sheena. (File)

The third witness in the Sheena Bora murder case, main accused Indrani Mukerjea’s secretary, began deposing before the special CBI court on Wednesday. Kajal Sharma, Indrani’s personal secretary during the time the alleged murder conspiracy was hatched in 2012, told the court that on Indrani’s instructions, she had forged Sheena’s signature. Sharma told the court that in May 2012, Indrani was in London from where she had emailed resignation letters of Sheena.

Sharma told the court that Indrani told her that Sheena was in the US and her employer was inquiring about her, hence she needed to urgently send a resignation letter. Sharma said Indrani had told her to practice the signature of Sheena and take a printout of the resignation letter and send it to her employer’s office through a courier service.

Sharma said though she disagreed with Indrani’s instructions, she did not have a choice but to obey her, as Indrani was her boss. Sharma told the court that as per Indrani’s instructions, she first sent the resignation letter through a courier and was again asked to forge Sheena’s signature on another document.

“On July 21, Indrani emailed me on my personal ID. The email had leave and license cancellation agreement of Sheena’s room. Indrani again instructed me to sign on it as Sheena. I again said no. I told her I have forgotten how to sign. She asked me to practice it again. I was under compulsion. I did not have any option, even though I disagreed with her. Then, I practiced Sheena’s signature again and after Indrani’s approval on it, I took the printout of the agreement and signed on it as Sheena,” Sharma told the court.

According to the CBI, Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012, and Indrani had sent the resignation letter as well the lease cancellation agreement to Sheena’s landlord by making Sharma sign as Sheena to avoid suspicion of her sudden disappearance. On Wednesday, Indrani Mukerjea came to the court for the first time since her illness two weeks ago.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App