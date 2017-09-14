Sheena Bora murder case: Shyamvar Rai flip-flops, says Indrani gave him money he asked for

Rai had claimed he had neither asked Indrani for money nor told the police about her refusing him. Rai had claimed he had neither asked Indrani for money nor told the police about her refusing him.

CONTRADICTING HIS earlier statements, Shyamvar Rai, accused-turned approver in the Sheena Bora murder case, Wednesday told the court that Indrani Mukerjea had paid him the money he had sought. In his statement to the Khar police on August 24, 2015, Rai had said that some time after Sheena’s murder, he had been in need of money and asked Indrani for it, but she had refused. However, during his cross-examination in the court in August this year, Rai had claimed he had neither asked Indrani for money nor told the police about her refusing him.

Indrani, Sheena’s mother, is the prime accused in case, along with husband Peter Mukerjea and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

On Wednesday, Rai specified that as Indrani and Peter’s driver, he was paid a monthly salary of Rs 12,000. “I was given an extra Rs 3,000 for the upkeep of their flat in Marlow building. I had not been paid that money and had asked her for it. I was eventually paid that money,” he submitted before the court in response to a question during his cross-examination.

Defence advocate Sudeep Pasbola asked Rai if the police had recorded his statement correctly in 2015. Pasbola also asked Rai if he had told the police about being paid Rs 3,000 by Indrani. “I might have told the police. I cannot state any reason as to why the police did not record this,” Rai said.

In his statement, Rai had also told the Khar police that he had tried contacting Indrani after finding out that a parcel she gave him contained a pistol. On Wednesday, however, Rai denied making such a statement. Further, Rai was shown the photograph of Sheena Bora that was seized from his house after his arrest on August 21, 2015.

Rai identified the photograph. In a previous hearing, when Rai was asked why he had kept a photograph of Sheena, he had said that since he was working with the Mukerjea family, he had photographs of each one of them. He had further said that he could not recollect if the photographs of others were lost, and why only Sheena’s photograph remained with him. Rai was also questioned in detail about the parking garage owned by the Mukerjea family at the Marlow building in Worli by Indrani’s defence team, which confronted him with photographs of the garage.

