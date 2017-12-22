Sheena Bora Murder case: Accused tells court not sure if woman shown in TV interview is his wife

Sheena Bora (file photo) Sheena Bora (file photo)

Shyamvar Rai, the accused-turned-approver in the Sheena Bora murder case, Thursday refused to recognise his wife Sharda when shown three television interviews she allegedly gave after his arrest in August 2015. Rai’s response was on a question put forth by accused Peter Mukerjea’s advocate Shrikant Shivade during cross-examination.

In the court of Special CBI Judge J C Jadgale, Rai was shown clips from three interviews given by Sharda to television channels after August 21, 2015.

When asked if he could identify the woman in the interview and her voice, Rai said he could not say whether it was his wife. “The person looks like my wife. But how can I say whether the person in the video is my wife or that is her voice,” Rai said.

“You have been told to not admit anything by CBI officials. If you say you recognise the woman to be your wife, your story about being arrested at Carter Road on August 21, 2015, will be falsified,” Shivade told Rai, who denied the suggestion.

Rai had claimed in his deposition and cross-examination that he was at home on August 20 and 21 and had met his wife hours before his arrest when he left home. His wife had allegedly told reporters that he was not home on August 21.

