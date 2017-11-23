Sheena bora murder case: Peter Mukerja seeks access to case diary, HC reserves order

Peter had sought the case diary in which daily details of the probe were recorded by the police. Peter had sought the case diary in which daily details of the probe were recorded by the police.

The Bombay High Court Tuesday reserved its order on a petition filed by Peter Mukerjea, former media baron and one of the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, seeking access to the case diary maintained at the Khar police station.

Peter had sought the case diary in which daily details of the probe were recorded by the police. He had also sought access to the personal diary maintained by sub-inspector Ganesh Dalvi, a prosecution witness in the case, and also the officer who was part of the team that arrested prime accused Indrani Mukerjea’s driver Shyamvar Rai. Rai has turned an approver in the case.

Peter had sought access to the case diary arguing that he suspected Rai might have made some contradictory statements when he first deposed before the police. The CBI, however, opposed his petition arguing that there was no law that permitted any accused to seek access to the case diary unless the accused already knew of a wrong statement made by a witness or an informer and wished to corroborate the same in order to bring this fact to the court’s notice.

Justice Anuja Prabhudessai also questioned how he could make a claim to the diaries on mere suspicion of there being some contradictory material. “The court can’t give you the case diary to check whether a contradictory statement has been made and then confront the approver. The issue is not whether your viewing the diary will harm anyone. However, what this court has to see is whether you are entitled to make such a demand,” Justice Prabhudessai said while reserving her order.

