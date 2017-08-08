Sheena Bora murder case: Never told cops that I had sought money from Indrani Mukerjea, says Shyamvar Rai

Rai, while answering a question from accused Indrani Mukerjea’s advocate Sudeep Pasbola, claimed that he had never told the police that he sought money from his former employer Mukerjea before he quit in 2012 and that she had refused it. Rai, while answering a question from accused Indrani Mukerjea’s advocate Sudeep Pasbola, claimed that he had never told the police that he sought money from his former employer Mukerjea before he quit in 2012 and that she had refused it.

Shyamvar Rai, the accused-turned-approver in the Sheena Bora murder case, continued his deposition before the court. Rai, while answering a question from accused Indrani Mukerjea’s advocate Sudeep Pasbola, claimed that he had never told the police that he sought money from his former employer Mukerjea before he quit in 2012 and that she had refused it.

Pasbola, however, sought to confront him with a statement he had given before the Khar police on August 24, 2015, days after his arrest. While copies of the statement were given to the accused earlier, the original statement was not produced before the court. After looking for the original statement for a while, the court adjourned the hearing and directed the Khar police station and the CBI to produce it.

Earlier, Pasbola asked Rai about his former job as a driver with Mukerjea. Rai told the court that he was given three months salary on the day he quit. “After that till 2015, I was working on a temporary basis without a permanent fixed salary,” he said in an answer to Pasbola.

Rai also gave further details about the events leading up to his arrest on August 21, 2015. He told the court that he had left his Vakola home to dispose of the gun and cartridges given to him by Mukerjea in 2012. Rai said he walked from his home till Carter Road in Khar, hoping to drop the gun and cartridges in the marshy, mangrove area. Rai was arrested by the Khar police before he could dispose of the gun and during his interrogation, he allegedly revealed about the alleged murder of Sheena Bora and his involvement in it along with Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna.

The cross-examination will continue on Friday.

