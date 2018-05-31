Sheena Bora murder case: Mekhail faces ‘danger’ to life, CBI probe officer tells court

Sheena Bora Sheena Bora

In the Sheena Bora murder case, prime accused Indrani Mukerjea’s son Mekhail wrote to the investigating officer of the CBI claiming ‘danger’ to his life. Mekhail, who lives in Assam, wrote an email to K K Singh, the investigating officer of the case on May 17.

The officer on Wednesday informed about the email to the court, which was hearing the case in Mumbai, and sought that the authority concerned in Assam should be informed for further action. Mekhail has said in his email that he is facing mental harassment from a man, who is the executor of his grandmother Durgaranee’s will. The will is pertaining to a two-crore worth property that includes a plot of land with a two-storied house and two Assam Type houses in Guwahati. The will was drawn in April 2012 by Durgaranee, who had named Sheena as one of the beneficiaries.

In 2016, Mekhail had sought probate of the will to prove its authenticity, claiming that since his elder sister Sheena was said to have died, the portion of the property named in her favour, should be transferred to him. Mekhail’s grandparents, Durgaranee and Upendra Bora, died in 2015 and 2016 respectively. “I, Mekhail Bora, have to inform you that I feel danger to my life. As informed to you sir, I have filed a case to grant probate for the will made by my grandmother but since 2016 the case is still in progress. The executor of the will informed me that he is being in touch with Indrani Mukerjea’s lawyer. I really feel very suspicious and scared,” Mekhail has said in the email.

Mekhail further claimed in the email that he had informed the court in Guwahati in January 2018 that he did not wish to probate the will, since he realised that the executor was in touch with Indrani Mukerjea’s lawyers. “Since then, he (the executor of the will), has been mentally harassing me and as he stays near me as my neighbour, I am scared for my life. Sir, I stay all alone in this house and no one to help, I really fear for my life and find this person suspicious and associated to Indrani Mukerjea (sic),” the email says.

The investigating officer in his application sought that this email of Mekhail, who was also a prosecution witness in the case, should be forwarded to the Assam DGP for taking necessary action. On Wednesday, the CBI submitted before the court that protection could be provided to Mekhail. The court is yet to decide on the application.

Meanwhile, Indrani’s former secretary, Kajal Sharma, continued to depose as the third witness in the case.

