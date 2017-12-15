Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani’s plea seeking Peter’s CDRs rejected

Indrani Mukerjea. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar Indrani Mukerjea. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

IN THE Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea’s application seeking the Call Data Records (CDR) of husband

and co-accused Peter Mukerjea was rejected by a special CBI court on Thursday. Indrani had, for the first time since her arrest over two years ago, made allegations against Peter, claiming that he “may have conspired and abducted” her daughter, Sheena.

Special Judge J C Jagdale observed that the accused cannot step into the shoes of prosecution and divert the entire trial against a co-accused.

On the submission made by Indrani’s advocate Sudeep Pasbola that the allegations against Peter were made under ‘emotional distress’ by her, the court observed that judicial decisions cannot be taken on the basis of emotional outburst of any of the parties in a case.

Among the allegations made by Indrani in her two-page handwritten plea, she had claimed that Peter may have abducted Sheena in 2012 and that she had “strong reasons to believe” that he, along with others, may have manipulated circumstances to frame her, leading to her arrest on August 25, 2015 “for a heinous crime that they may have committed, aided or abetted”.

Indrani sought Peter’s CDR from January 1, 2012 to December 31, 2012 — the year Sheena was allegedly killed — and from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2015 — the year Indrani and Peter were arrested, claiming that there would be “more clarity” on whether he or any other persons had any role to play in framing her.

According to the prosecution, Sheena was abducted and killed on April 24, 2012 by Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, along with the accused, now approver, her driver Shyamvar Rai, in conspiracy with Peter. Indrani had said in her plea that 24-year-old Sheena “may have lost her life on account of greed, betrayal, jealousy, lust and ill-will of persons whom she dearly loved and trusted”.

The court relied on the provisions of the Indian Evidence Act while rejecting the plea, observing that Indrani was “trying to point finger” to her co-accused.

While hearing arguments on the application made by Indrani, the court had inquired with her advocates if the plea was made in the nature of a confession. On being told that it was not by Indrani’s lawyers, the court had also inquired into whether such a statement could be exculpatory — evidence that exonerates the accused.

Relying on previous High Court orders and the Evidence Act, the court said that a statement by an accused, when not amounting to a confession, cannot be used against a co-accused.

The court observed that Indrani had not confessed to the guilt and also had nowhere in her application claimed her involvement or complicity in the commission of the offence. The court observed that such a self-exculpatory statement of an accused cannot be used to infer guilt of a co-accused.

In his reply to Indrani’s application, Peter had opposed the allegations, stating that Indrani was attempting to wriggle out of the situation, thereby trying to play the “victim” card.

Both the CBI and Peter had said in their replies that the decision on whether the CDR should be provided was within the discretion of the court and that it may pass appropriate orders. In the trial, the cross-examination of approver Rai is currently under way.

