Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea says there might be an attempt to poison her in jail

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, arrested for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora, told a special CBI court on Monday that she feared for her life in jail and there might be an attempt to poison her. Mukerjea, who has been lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla jail, told the court, which is conducting trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, that she had only consumed dal and taken her medicines the day she was hospitalised.

“There is a threat to my life in jail. I had had only eaten dal and medicine in the jail on the day I felt drowsy and was taken to the hospital,” Mukerjea, who is also involved in the INX Media case, said. It may be recalled that she had made a similar claim after being discharged from JJ Hospital on April 11. “Yes, there is a threat to my life,” Indrani had said when asked if she feared for her life.

On April 6, Mukerjea was admitted to JJ hospital after she complained of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing. Then, the hospital authorities said she had an overdose of anti-depressants that were not prescribed to her. However, the Kalina forensic science laboratory, in its report, had ruled out drug overdose as the reason behind Mukerjea’s illness.

Sheena Bora (25) was allegedly killed and her body disposed of in a forest area in Raigad district in April 2012. Indrani, her husband Peter Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai were arrested for the crime. Rai had later turned an approver in the case.

