Sheena Bora murder case: Court refuses to give case diary to Peter Mukerjea

The special CBI court hearing the Sheena Bora murder case on Friday rejected an application filed by former media baron Peter Mukerjea, one of the accused, seeking case diary from the Khar police station. Peter’s lawyers had sought the case diary, in which details of probe are recorded daily, and also the diaries maintained by individual investigators. The offence was first registered at the Khar police station in the city.

The court had rejected Peter Mukerjea’s request for case diary earlier, too. He then moved the Bombay High Court which asked the trial court to hear his plea again.

The court on Friday provided to the defence lawyers CDs containing Call Data Record (CDR) with mobile tower locations of conversations between the accused. It also provided CDs of conversations between Rahul (Peter Mukerjea’s son from an earlier marriage) and Indrani, and between Rahul and Peter. Rahul had recorded these phone calls after Sheena, with whom he was in a relationship, went missing in April 2012.

Meanwhile, officials of mobile service providers–Reliance and Airtel– on Friday told the court that some of the call data sought by the defence cannot be retrieved. The judge asked them to put this in writing.

“The CD of video recording of exhumation of Sheena’s body (made by the police) is yet to be given to us,” said defence lawyer Shreyansh Mithare. The defence had sought this recording, too.

Meanwhile, Indrani, the victim’s mother and Peter’s wife, told journalists while leaving the court that she was fasting on the occasion of Navratri festival. She came to the court barefoot and was seen carrying fruit in a bag. The case is likely to be heard next on Tuesday.

The court is currently recording the statement of Shaymvar Rai, Indrani’s former driver and an accused-turned-approver in the case.

Sheena Bora (24), Indrani’s daughter from an earlier relationship, was killed in April 2012, but the murder came to light in August 2015 after Rai, arrested in another case, spilled the beans. The Mumbai police arrested Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Rai. Later, Indrani’s husband Peter was also arrested.

The CBI, which took over the case, claimed that a financial dispute was the reason for the murder.

