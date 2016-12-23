Sheena Bora Murder Case: Court allows Indrani to leave jail for a day for father’s last rites

Indrani will perform her father’s last rites in Mumbai Indrani will perform her father’s last rites in Mumbai

INDRANI MUKERJEA has been allowed a day’s release from Byculla jail to perform the last rites of her father, Upendra Bora. Mukerjea, who has been lodged at the women’s jail in Byculla since September last year, had sought two weeks to conduct the rituals.

Special Judge HS Mahajan partly allowed her plea, directing the Superintendent of Jail to release Indrani on the morning of December 27 along with police escorts, and ensuring she is brought back to jail by 7 pm. The court has directed Indrani to complete the rituals within Mumbai, either at her home or a temple of her choice.

Upendra Bora, a Guwahati resident, had died on December 15. Mikhail, Indrani’s son, who lived with Bora, had objected to her being permitted to come to Guwahati for the final rites.

The CBI too had opposed her plea instead suggesting that the rites be conducted within prison premises. The court, while allowing the plea, has also set conditions on Indrani including restriction on speaking with the media.

On Thursday, after the Judge gave the order, Indrani expressed a wish to speak before the court. “I have seen a lot of pain and suffering in the 15 months that I have been in prison. I have got used to living a simple life. Maybe I will be acquitted or sent to the gallows, but I want to give away whatever I own. I would like to donate 75 per cent of my wealth. One of the organisations is ISKCON, the other I am yet to finalise but it will be one to do with women and children,” she told the court. Indrani also told court that she has decided to pledge her organs. The court said that she could do whatever is permissible in law.

Reacting to the court order, Rahul Mukerjea tweeted on his Twitter handle, “While Indrani so ironically performs last rites of her father, I hope she spares a thought for Sheena too. She should be alive today,” he wrote. He also added that the CBI and other authorities should ensure she has no scope for escaping.