Sheena Bora murder case: CDRs ‘subject to errors’, telecom firm tells CBI

EVEN AS defence advocates are relying on the Call Data Records (CDRs) of the accused and witnesses in the Sheena Bora murder case, the CBI claims that a telecom company has stated that the data could be ‘subject to errors’. Applications had been filed by accused Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna to seek CDRs of the numbers of Khanna, Rahul Mukerjea, an alternate number of Sheena, and multiple numbers of accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai. Vodafone has so far submitted CDRs of Khanna and one of Rai’s numbers.

A CBI official said that a telecom company, while submitting the CDRs, had stated that since the data is retrieved from their archives, it may have errors. It states that telecom companies usually store data online for over a year after which it is deleted and archived elsewhere on other data platforms. The telecom company stated that unlike data stored online, data retrieved after a period of over a year could have lesser accuracy. The defence advocates have been relying on CDRs as part of the CBI chargesheets to cross-examine Rai. They might also rely on the CDRs received through their applications to question Rai on the prosecution’s claims.

The defence might corroborate the CDR data with other evidence to submit before the court to counter the prosecution’s allegations. The data sought by the accused in this case pertain to months before and after Sheena’s alleged murder on April 24, 2012. Sheena was allegedly murdered by Indrani along with her ex-husband Khanna in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Rai’s cross-examination continued before the special court on Tuesday. Rai was asked about the alleged disposal of Sheena’s body on April 25, 2012. Rai claimed that after the murder, Sheena’s body was placed in a bag, which was kept in the garage overnight at Marlow building, the Mukerjea residence in Worli. Rai claimed that the body was removed the next day from the bag and that it was in the same position it had been kept the earlier night. He said that they then went to the decided spot in Pen.

“We were at the spot for 4-5 minutes. The body was burnt at a distance of 60-70 feet from where the car was parked. The spot was at a slope and it could not be seen from the road,” he said. When asked if there was a stench coming from the body, Rai responded, “I am not aware if a dead body smells. I could only smell perfume.” He further said that after the body was set on fire, they left the spot immediately. The cross-examination will continue on Wednesday.

