Sheena Bora case: Indrani, Peter Mukerjea charged with murder, criminal conspiracy

Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea. (File Photo) Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea. (File Photo)

A special CBI court on Tuesday framed charges against Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna in the Sheena Bora murder case. The three accused have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. Earlier, Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea had argued against the charges proposed by the CBI following which it was expected that the special CBI court would frame charges against them.

The murder which occurred on April 24, 2012, came to light in 2015 with the arrest of Shyamvar Rai, the driver of Indrani Mukerjea, the main accused in the case. The Khar police station arrested Rai for possessing a firearm and claimed that he revealed details of the murder of Indrani’s daughter Sheena Bora after his arrest. The police then booked Mukerjea along with her former husband Sanjeev Khanna as well as Rai. The CBI, which took over the case from Khar police, also arrested Indrani’s husband Peter. Rai has since turned an approver in the case.

