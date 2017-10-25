Sheena Bora murder case: Call data records of 2 accused submitted in court

Call data records of accused Sanjeev Khanna and accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai were Tuesday submitted before the special court hearing the Sheena Bora murder case.

Accused Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna had sought the CDRs claiming that it was crucial evidence in the case but had not been submitted by the CBI. A nodal officer from Vodafone submitted the CDRs of the period between March and June 2012. Sheena was allegedly murdered on April 24, 2012.

Meanwhile, the nodal officer of Airtel sought more time to submit the CDRs of Sheena’s fiance Rahul Mukerjea and Rai’s other number. The court asked the officer to submit the CDRs as soon as possible.

Express Investigation

