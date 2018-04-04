Sheena Bora murder case: Accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai seeks bail 

Sheena Bora (file photo) Sheena Bora (file photo)

NEARLY TWO months after his deposition was over in the Sheena Bora murder case, the accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai on Tuesday sought bail from the court.

In a handwritten application in Hindi, sent from Thane jail, where he is lodged, Rai said since his arrest, his family has been facing financial difficulty, since he was the only earning member. He said since his deposition is over, he should be granted bail while the trial is pending. The special CBI court has directed the CBI and the three accused – Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna – to file their say.

Rai, formerly employed with the Mukerjeas as a driver, was arrested on August 21, 2015 by the Khar police and has been in custody since. Police claimed that Rai had run away on seeing a police van approaching him and hence was stopped on suspicion.

On conducting a search, it was found that Rai had an illegal firearm on him and was placed under arrest under the Arms Act.

Police claim it was during interrogation in that case that Rai told police that he had been part of another crime.

It led to the revelation of the Sheena Bora murder, which allegedly took place three years ago on April 24, 2012, but had remained undetected. Rai had revealed to the police that he was part of the criminal conspiracy along with the three accused to murder Sheena, the daughter of Indrani from an earlier relationship. After nearly a year in custody, Rai had on April 29, 2016, written an application to court from Thane jail, seeking to become an approver.

He was produced before a court on May 10, 2016 when he told the court that he was present where the murder took place.

He had told the court, “I am ready to disclose entire facts and circumstances of which I am aware…. being a participant in the commission of the crime, that is the killing of Sheena Bora by strangulation.”

He had told the court that he was repenting the act and hence wanted to reveal all he knew about it. On June 6, Rai was allowed to become an approver by the court under section 307 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Rai had been told that he would have to make a full and complete disclosure about the crime to the court.

In July, Rai had begun deposing in court revealing details of the crime, its planning and the execution. During his cross-examination, however, Rai usually responded to answers claiming he did not remember the details. Pending trial, the court will decide whether Rai can be released on bail till the case concludes. A resident of Vakola, Rai lived with his wife and two children, he had told court.

