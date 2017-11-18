Sheena Bora murder case: 2015 letter by Rai not in court records, says magistrate to court

Sheena Bora. Sheena Bora.

A SPECIAL CBI court was informed by a metropolitan magistrate that a letter written by accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai in 2015 stating that he wanted to disclose the truth in the Sheena Bora murder case, is not in its court records. The special court Friday opened a letter written by the magistrate of the Esplanade Court, where the case was heard before it was committed to the special CBI court. Special Judge J C Jagdale said the magistrate had said in the letter that all records of the case were sent to the special CBI court when it was transferred. Rai’s letter was referred to by defence advocates while cross-examining Rai in September. While they sought to confront Rai with the letter, it could not be traced at the time at the special CBI court.

A communication was then sent to the Esplanade Court seeking to know whether it was part of their records.

The letter written by Rai on 26 September, 2015 was the first time he had communicated that he wanted to make a confession about the crime. Rai subsequently gave a statement before a magistrate under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code disclosing details of the alleged kidnapping and murder of Sheena Bora claiming that he was part of the conspiracy hatched by her mother Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna.

Special Public Prosecutor Bharat Badami said the letter cannot be called “untraceable” as it will be part of the special CBI court record pertaining to the case.

Defence advocate Gunjan Mangla, representing Indrani, said the letter was “crucial”. “Since the witness has mentioned the letter in his statement before the magistrate, we want to confront him about it,” Mangla said.

Advocate Shreyansh Mithare, representing Khanna, said: “The letter links the entire evidence since Rai has claimed that he had not spoken to anyone about wanting to confess but directly wrote to the magistrate from the jail he was lodged in. We need to cross-examine him on whether it is his handwriting in the letter and other aspects linked to him eventually turning an approver.”

CBI, Peter told to file replies

Meanwhile, the court also directed the CBI and Peter Mukerjea to file their replies on the application filed by Indrani Mukerjea on Wednesday seeking Call Data Records of Peter. Indrani had on Wednesday claimed that Peter “may have conspired and abducted” Sheena and framed her in the case. The replies are likely to be filed by Thursday, during the next hearing. On Wednesday, defence advocate for Indrani, Sudeep Pasbola, continued to cross-examine Rai. He was confronted with omissions and contradictions he has made in his deposition, compared to the statements he has given to the Khar police and the CBI.

Pasbola asked Rai why he had told the police that he was bitten by Sheena on his finger, when he had mentioned during the deposition that at the time of her alleged murder in a car on April 24, 2015, she had bitten his right thumb. Rai said he may have told the police that but he did not recollect it.

