Sheena Bora murder: Can’t admit deposition by officer who quizzed approver, says HC

Both the accused’s lawyers, Shrikant Shivade and Sudeep Pasbola, objected to it, stating that this form of deposition is in violation of law. Both the accused’s lawyers, Shrikant Shivade and Sudeep Pasbola, objected to it, stating that this form of deposition is in violation of law.

The Bombay High Court Wednesday said deposition by a police officer before the trial court on the statements made by Shyamvar Rai, an approver in the Sheena Bora murder case, could not be admitted. The main accused in the case, Indrani Mukerjea, and her husband Peter, had approached the HC objecting to first witness police inspector Ganesh Dalvi’s deposition, in which he was about to disclose details of information Rai gave the police during interrogation. Rai, who was Indrani’s driver, is an accused-turned-approver in the case.

Both the accused’s lawyers, Shrikant Shivade and Sudeep Pasbola, objected to it, stating that this form of deposition is in violation of law.The trial in the case was put on hold. While the CBI, through its counsel Sandesh Patil, said the deposition by the officer about Rai’s statement could be admitted under Section 8 of the Evidence Act, the court said Section 8 was relevant only when the approver came forward to depose.

Dalvi was the assistant investigating officer when Rai was arrested in an Arms Act case in August 2015. During questioning, Rai had spilled the beans on Bora’s murder. Shivade had argued that it was not appropriate for Dalvi to depose about what was disclosed by Rai.

Justice Sadhana Jadhav said the officer should have deposed that “during the course of the investigation, it transpired that accused had committed another offence based on which another FIR was registered” without going into details of what was disclosed.

“Recovery of object and discovery of facts are both different. Dalvi is not part of investigation in the murder case. Besides, court cannot be oblivious to the fact that panchnama cannot be proved by the investigating officer himself,” said Justice Jadhav. The trial court judge had in February allowed the CBI to continue Dalvi’s deposition stating that since the panchnama referred to by Dalvi was nothing but information to the police regarding an offence, it could be permitted as evidence. The defence had objected to this and after the trial court dismissed their plea, the Mukerjeas approached the HC. The trial is likely to continue Friday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now